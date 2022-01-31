Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 31, 2022)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 3 049 new COVID-19 infections, 34 deaths on 30 January; rate of infection has gone down to 26.93% on 30 January from 50% on 22 January
- Facing shortage of Vero Cell vaccine doses, Health Ministry has decided to give AstraZeneca vaccine as second and booster shots
- Nepal likely to get 6.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX very soon; government plans to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years of age in about 2 months’ time
- Complaint filed against ex-PM KP Sharma Oli at Bhaktapur District Administration Office as per Infectious Disease Act 2020 for increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19 by attending a blood donation drive while COVID-19-positive
- Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada has formed a 5-member to investigate the missing 2.4 million COVID-19 vaccine case
- Demand for goat leg has gone up in Kathmandu Valley as people believe that goat leg soup boosts immunity when infected with COVID-19, they are having to wait 8-10 days to get the leg part; price for 1 kg of asparagus has gone up as high as Rs 4 000 as people believe it helps to fight COVID-19 infection
- Pope Francis has said spreading fake news, disinformation about COVID-29 and vaccine is a violation of human rights
Recurring Theme(s):
- Tansen Bazaar has been reeling under shortage of Cetamol for the last 2 weeks; Cetamol shortage has eased somewhat in the market, according to Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumers Protection
- Public vehicles exempt from odd-even number plate rule in Kathmandu Valley from 30 January, rule is still valid for private vehicles