Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 28, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 8 017 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on 27 January; rate of COVID-19 infection was recorded at 41.5% on 26 January, 5% lower than a day earlier; 790 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Gandaki Province on 26 January; hospital stay of COVID-19-infected has reduced to 5-7 days in third wave as compared to a minimum of 8 days in previous 2 waves

• Due to shortage of Vero Cell doses, vaccine advisory committee has advised the government to administer a different vaccine as booster dose to those whose second dose was administered 6 months ago; Nepal is ahead of all South Asian countries in terms of vaccination against COVID-19

• Omicron-induced immunity could neutralize Delta variant making re-infections with Delta less likely, according to an Indian Council of Medical Research study stressing on the need for Omicron-specific vaccine strategy; person who is vaccinated and infected with COVID-19 develops super immunity, according an Oregon Health and Science University research; scientists around the world keeping an eye on stealth version of Omicron detected in 40 countries