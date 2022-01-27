Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 27, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Nepal reported 5 571 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths on 26 January; hospital admission rate of COVID-19-infected has dropped though rate of infection has increased, patients needing ICU has declined by 4 times, those needing ventilators by 5 times
  • Government does not have enough stock of Vero Cell vaccine doses to give the second or booster dose to those who are eligible for the same
  • Pfizer-BioNTech have started clinical trial of vaccine specifically designed to target Omicron variant of COVID-19

