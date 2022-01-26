Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 26, 2022)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 9432 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on 25 January; Omicron variant confirmed for the first time in 4 samples from Sudurpashchim Province; infection rate has increased to 60% in Karnali Province; third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic should start to ebb 3 weeks after its onset, according to Chief of Epidemiology and Disease Control Division; rate of COVID-19 infection is 49.8% showing weakening of the virus which could lead to its gradual end, says Dr Sher Bahadur Pun; hospital admissions and deaths will continue to rise even after this wave peaks
- With as many as 500 children under the age of 18 testing positive for COVID-19 daily, experts stress that vaccination is the only way to keep this vulnerable group safe and secure our population
- Kathmandu Valley denizens unwilling to go for testing even if all family members are showing COVID-19-like symptoms as they don’t have space to isolate in case they test positive; Lumbini’s Taulihawa bazaar starts free Antigen Test campaign at different chowks
- Omicron infections might lead to the end of COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, according to World Health Organization Europe Director Hans Kluge
RECURRING THEME(S):
- Supreme Court orders federal and provincial governments to ease supply of Cetamol; pharmaceutical body assures there will not be shortage of any medicine produced in Nepal; Health Ministry has distributed paracetamol to 16 Kathmandu hospitals