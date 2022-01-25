Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 25, 2022)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 8 054 new COVID-19 infections, 4 deaths on 24 January; large number of youths infected with COVID-19; infection rate has reached 60% in Lumbini Province, many households have members showing COVID-19-like symptoms; risk of virus spreading high in Baitadi as people refuse to follow preventive regulations put in place; Dr Anup Subedee says just 5-day quarantine is not sufficient, advises a negative Antigen Test report to come out of quarantine
- Services in hospitals across the nation affected as large numbers of healthcare professionals and hospital staff have tested positive for COVID-19; Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital to restart COVID-19 vaccination drive from 25 January after arranging for resources from health division of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and Nepal Red Cross Society
- 1 660 000 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived in Nepal on 24 January
- Epidemiology and Disease Control Division Chief cautions Omicron could mutate into a new variant if we are not careful
Recurring Theme(s):
- Bhaktapur pharmacies seeing a shortage of Cetamol; Gandaki Province facing shortage of pure Cetamol, but medicines with Cetamol as one of its compositions easily available
- Ex-PM KP Sharma Oli has tested positive for COVID-19, during his premiership he often downplayed the coronavirus