Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 24, 2022)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 5 598 new COVID-19 cases, 4 death on 23 January, Omicron variant seen in 87.5% of samples in gene sequencing; 16 people died due to COVID-19 in a single day on 22 January, the highest since the onset of third wave, infectious disease expert Dr Janak Koirala projects this could reach 25 to 30; Birgunj reported its first COVID-19 death of third wave on 20 January; study projects daily COVID-19 cases may reach 26 000 in third week of Magh, confirmed cases estimated to be around 2-3% of total cases as many infected have not got tested for COVID-19; more than 500 children below 18 years of age getting infected with COVID-19 daily; unvaccinated, senior citizens and those with chronic illnesses with compromised immune systems among those who’ve succumbed to COVID-19 recently
- Infections surging in Sudurpashchim Province, facing surge in COVID-19-like symptoms in 15-20 year age group; complacency driving up COVID-19 cases in Lumbini: Saptari reeling under double whammy of cold wave and COVID-19 infection; active cases have crossed 2 300 in Chitwan, doctors warn of human resources crunch and strain on healthcare system as medical personnel are getting infected; COVID-19 infection has spread massively in Jhapa, Morang and Sunsari districts of Province 1
- COVID-19 vaccination drive suspended at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital from 24 January after more than 50 staff tested positive for COVID-19
- Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli has tested positive for COVID-19; Singhadurbar has become the hotspot of COVID-19 infection with around 40% of employees estimated to have tested positive; COVID-19 infection confirmed in 33% of total cases tested in residential quarters of 2 ministers; staff of banks and financial institutions testing positive for COVID-19, services affected, branches of many closed
- Nepal to receive 4 million doses of Moderna vaccines that it bought under COVAX’s cost-sharing scheme on 24 and 25 January
- UK designates sub-lineage of Omicron variant as a variant under investigation
Recurring Theme(s):
- Shortage of Cetamol continues in the market despite the government assuring resumption of supply from 21 January; Health Ministry claims there is no shortage of Cetamol or other medicines; Ramechhap facing Cetamol crunch; consumers’ rights activists say drug manufacturers and traders creating artificial shortage of Cetamol to raise the price of the drug
- Government and private labs yet to apply slashed rates for PCR Tests revised by the government on 19 January; PCR Tests have been made free in Bajura District Hospital
- Kathmandu Valley’s re-introduction of odd-even number plate rule draws flak of public health experts saying such a rule puts public at more risk of infection as less number of vehicles on roads means overcrowding in available vehicles