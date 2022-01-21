Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 21, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal reported 10 052 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on 20 January surpassing 9 502 cases reported a day earlier; infection rate has come down to 47.9% from 52.6% on 19 January; infection is 5 times in third wave as compared to earlier waves; 97.4% of COVID-19-infected are in home isolation; 14 districts have over 500 active COVID-19 cases as of 20 January; COVID-19 infection being seen massively in children; Banke district at high risk of spread of coronavirus due to shared border with India, random cross-border travel by people and no adherence to health safety protocols whatsoever; Karnali Province displays zero fear of COVID-19; stringent measures adopted at Kakadbhitta border

Nepal declines Polish government’s offer to donate 9 million shots of AstraZeneca on the basis of the vaccine’s short 2-month shelf life, is open to offers of Johnson & Johnson’s shots that have 2-year shelf life

With more and more healthcare personnel testing positive for COVID-19, health system coming under tremendous pressure, public health experts say human resources could be the major problem in the third wave; Operation Theater of Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar has been shut down after 76 staff members of the hospital tested positive; Sudurpashchim hospitals feeling pressure of both seasonal flu and COVID-19 patients as mercury drops; Bagmati Provincial government to deploy 300 nurses for the treatment and care of COVID-19 patients