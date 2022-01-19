Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 19, 2022)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 8 730 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on 18 January, active cases stand at 39 044; 12 districts now have active COVID-19 cases over 500 — Jhapa, Kavre and Makawanpur added to the list on 18 January; Health Ministry has projected a difficult month ahead for Nepal — 20 000 cases per day will be recorded in second week of Magh, around 10 000 symptomatic cases will erupt, over 1 000 will be hospitalized, while hospitals will face most pressure in third week of Magh; Province 1 capital Biratnagar becoming a COVID-19 hotspot, 51.88% of those testing positive in the province are from the city; COVID-19 has spread at the community level in Sudurpashchim Province, 1 out of every 5 cases testing positive for the virus; cases increasing in Nuwakot; Mahottari has made no preparations yet to control and check spread of coronavirus; Kakarbhitta checkpost closed for Nepal-India commute as cases have surged in India’s state of West Bengal
- Mismanagement on part of authorities and agencies concerned on the administration of COVID-19 booster dose, frontliners face hassles to get the shot
- Government to set the new rate to be charged for PCR Test after complaints that private hospitals/labs -were charging an exorbitant amount for it
- Oxygen may not be an issue as it was in the second wave, but hospitals and oxygen manufacturers say efforts should be made to ensure that oxygen crisis does not become a reality this time too
- Trial of traditional Chinese medicine to treat COVID-19 claimed to be successful in Pakistan; India’s Gennova working on Omicron-specific vaccine which could be ready in a month or two
RECURRING THEME(S):
- Health services of major COVID-19 hospitals of Kathmandu impacted as healthcare personnel have been infected; 46 staff members of Koshi Hospital, 120 healthcare workers of 4 big hospitals of Chitwan have tested positive
- Government set to inoculate 5-11-year-olds against COVID-19, is in talks with Pfizer to buy 8 000 000 doses of their vaccine; schools to open for 4 days after 29 January to administer
- COVID-19 vaccine Infection is surging but a large number of people not opting to test for COVID-19 assuming it is common cold; Dr Sher Bahadur Pun warns against ignoring viral symptoms; Omicron not the last variant of COVID-19 as more people getting infected means more chances for the variant to mutate, according to virologist Dr Luna Bhatta