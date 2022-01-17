Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 17, 2022)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 4 534 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths on 16 January, country’s active caseload stands at 25 680; COVID-19 infection rate stands at 31.8%; 8 districts have more than 500 active COVID-19 cases; 24 police personnel deployed in Kathmandu have tested positive so have 9 inmates; infections increasing in Birgunj, 31 out of 47 samples tested positive on 13 January; infections have more than doubled in Province 1 with rising numbers seen in Jhapa, Morang and Sunsari districts; Byas Municipality to conduct COVID-19 tests for free from 15 January till end of pandemic; risk of COVID-19 spread at community level high in Sudurpashchim as India returnees go home without getting tested for COVID-19, test positivity rate confirmed at 50%; Banke at high risk as infections increase; over 94% of COVID-19-infected are staying in home isolation; rate of hospitalizations in Kathmandu’s major hospitals has increased in the past 1 week
- Large numbers of healthcare workers, hospital staffers testing positive for COVID-19, this will put a huge strain on the healthcare system of Nepal
- With officials putting total Omicron infections in Nepal at 25%, experts say Nepal under serious threat from both Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus; Dr Sher Bahadur Pun urges people suffering from flu-like symptoms to get tested for COVID-19
- Booster dose against COVID-19 to be administered from 16 January; children aged 5-11 years to be given COVID-19 vaccine from Chaitra (15 March onwards); after nearly a year since COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in Nepal, only 39.8% of the population has been fully vaccinated; government’s aim to vaccinate all citizens by 13 April looks challenging
- Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba calls on all to unite to fight against COVID-19 infection; Main Opposition hands 22-point memorandum to PM Deuba on COVID-19 measures; specialist doctors have advised government to extend COVID-19 tests, build COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in every district
- Devotees thronging Kavre’s Panauti to take holy dip in Triveni Ghat’s pond to mark Makar Mela, held every 12 years
- Human Rights Watch says Nepal’s response to COVID-19 pandemic was inadequate and unequal leading to many preventable deaths
- World Health Organization recommends 2 new drugs for treatment of COVID-19; South Korea begins Pfizer’s antiviral pill for coronavirus patients from 14 January
Recurring Theme(s):
- Additional measures introduced towards control of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic — gyms, movie halls, dance bars to remain closed till 29 January; face shield made mandatory in flights; staff in commercial sector need to undergo COVID-19 test twice a week; people showing symptoms of COVID-19 will need to stay in mandatory 5-day quarantine