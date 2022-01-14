Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 14, 2022)

Originally published

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Nepal reported 2 922 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on 13 January; COVID-19 infection has increased 9 times in the last 10 days, but testing has not been increased; with COVID-19 infection rate pegged at 23.6%, experts say this is an indication of the third wave; number of children getting infected with COVID-19 has gone up 7 times in 9 days; active COVID-19 cases over 500 in 5 districts —Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Morang and Kaski; COVID-19 infection seen in country’s 75 districts except Mugu and Mustang; Health Ministry projects 15 000 COVID-19 patients might be serious, infection will peak in second or third week of Magh
  • Over 90% of new infections seen in Sudurpashchim Province in those returning from India; 30 new COVID-19 cases being reported daily in Dang’s Tulsipur; locals returning home from India, lax health monitoring at border points raising the risk of spread of the virus in villages of Karnali, Banke; Indian citizens entering Nepal with ease to take part in Maghe Sankranti festival raising the risk of spread of the virus; COVID-19 tests being carried out strictly at Mahottari border points
  • Over 60 members of staff at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital have been infected with COVID-19; hospitalizations have gone up with surge in infections but patients do not have serious health complications
  • Despite a surge in new COVID-19 infections, government has failed to ramp up the pace of vaccination; Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s government draws flak for not work effectively to check the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, or make the vaccination drive effective COVID-19 vaccine now being given from 6 private hospitals in Kathmandu along with government hospitals; Chitwan’s Chepang community refusing to take COVID-19 vaccine; vaccination rate is low in densely populated areas of Jhapa, Morang and Sunsari districts; no health protocols being observed by crowds who have turned up at Kathmandu’s vaccination centers
  • Omicron wave may have peaked in Britain, about to do so in the US, observe scientists

RECURRING THEME(S):

  • Government not mulling imposing unnecessary lockdown, according to Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada
  • COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to be given to frontliners from first week of Magh, those above 60 from second week, followed by other citizens, according to Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada

