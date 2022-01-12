Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 12, 2022)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 1 981 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on 11 January; number of active COVID-19 cases has almost doubled in 1 week; number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to TU Teaching Hospital has increased in last few days; COVID-19 infection in children has doubled in Nepal— 116 children below the age of 18 tested positive on 10 January, 75 had tested positive on 9 January; 4 including 3 healthcare workers working at Jamunaha border checkpost test positive; Belahiya on high alert, observing stringent testing measures; Province 2 beefs up surveillance as cases rise; Sudurpashchim Province seeing a surge; Parsa to introduce more stringent measures; facing difficulties in managing returnees at border checkposts, security personnel deployed there have suggested closing of border checkposts to control and curb new infections; hospitals facing increasing pressure as cases rise and healthcare personnel get infected
- As COVID-19 cases rise, public health experts say government has not taken strategic decisions to deal with the surge in infections; government failed to strictly monitor border points in last 2 waves, it still has not learnt to do so; construction of holding centers in many places still not complete
- No discussion on imposing a lockdown for now, according Health Ministry, could impose smart lockdown in areas that record high numbers of infection; no plans of an immediate lockdown, according to COVID-19 Crisis Management Center, does not rule out smart lockdown if infection heads towards critical state; governments vests the right to impose lockdown and other such measures for control and containment of COVID-19 on Chief District Officers
- District Administration Authorities of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur have issued regulatory measures to stem the rising COVID-19 cases; Tribhuvan International Airport Office has stopped issuing visitor passes, asks people not to come to receive or see off anyone to avoid crowding at the airport; Banke, Makwanpur, Kavre issue regulatory orders
- Nepal can expect breakthrough infections — fully vaccinated people getting infected, says Dr Sher Bahadur Pun