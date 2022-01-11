Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 11, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 1 357 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on 10 January; COVID-19 infection rate increased to 9.5% on 9 January as compared to 3% on 3 January; 53.31% of positive cases are in Kathmandu Valley as of 10 January; number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has doubled in Province 1 in 3 days; rising number of people entering Nepal from India testing positive at border points

• Schools across the country to be remain closed from 11 January to 29 January, pre-scheduled university exams to held as planned, according to Education Ministry; Health Ministry not in favor of imposing any kind of lockdown in the country at present; Home Ministry has instructed all agencies under its jurisdiction to prohibit all kinds of gathering in public places

• Government making vaccine card mandatory for those seeking public service will be burdensome for the unvaccinated as many have not got the jab because the government has not made it available to them; students, others need to carry COVID-19 vaccine card while visiting educational institutions effective from 21 January

• Kathmandu Valley district administration offices make preparations to impose prohibitory orders in areas with crowds; Bhaktapur and Morang have made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places

• Nepal facing a shortage of kits to conduct RT-PCR tests

• Oxygen plant at Mugu District Hospital still left uninstalled, was purchased at a cost of Rs 4 million last year