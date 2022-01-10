Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (January 10, 2022)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 841 new COVID-19 cases on 9 January; COVID-19 infection rate reached 7.1% on 8 January, up by 4% since 3 January when it was 2.61%; infection rate will peak in a few weeks’ time, opine health experts stressing the need to adhere to health safety protocols
- 22% of samples collected from COVID-19 patients are suspected to have the Omicron variant; 24 samples tested positive for Omicron variant on 7 January; at least 1 dozen Nepal Army personnel back from South Sudan mission have tested positive; chair of Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, other leaders test positive; Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in isolation
- COVID-19 cases on the rise in areas that share the border with India, Sudurpashchim, Kanchanpur; 60 COVID-19 patients admitted to Mahakali Provincial Hospital in 3 days; number of Nepalis returning from India has risen so has the positivity rate in returnees; testing for COVID-19 in Parsa has been intensified
- Pressure on hospitals building up as COVID-19 infections surge; contact tracing almost non-existent in Nepal as Omicron cases start getting reported; Virologist Dr Basudev Pandey says Omicron spreading at the community level, that it’s now time to work for containment rather than just counting number of cases; with COVID-19 cases rising and trend showing infections in clusters, public health experts warn of a possible third wave of the pandemic, stress on the need to ramp up vaccination and provide booster doses
- Not enough preparation in Nepal’s health institutions to face a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as Omicron variant spreads; Health Ministry says number of isolation centers, HDUs, ICUs, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and plants has been doubled since the second wave
- Vaccination cards to be mandatory in domestic flights, movie halls, offices, hotels, restaurants, stadiums and parks from 17 January, according to COVID-19 Crisis Management Center decision of 9 January; has recommended Home Ministry to implement measures to implement a smart lockdown, and winter vacation for schools across the nation till 29 January
- Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has instructed hospitals to stay alert to curb the spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus and stop a possible third wave of the pandemic
- Reduced risk of severity from the Omicron variant of coronavirus than Delta but it cannot be categorized as mild, according to World Health Organization; calls for strict implementation of health protocols
- Hospitalization of children under 5, only age group not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, has soared in recent weeks in the United States