Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 8, 2022)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 1 022 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on 7 February; rate of COVID-19 infection declining in Nepal, recorded at 13.8% on 7 February
- Supply of 6.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX facility to begin from March
- People who’ve died of severe COVID-19 have shown brain abnormalities seen in Alzheimer’s disease, according to study
- 6 districts, 109 local levels have not sent the details of vaccine and people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, instructed to send details by 9 February