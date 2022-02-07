Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 7, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 1 183 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on 6 February; Manang has recorded zero cases of COVID-19 becoming the first district in Nepal to do so in the third wave

• Odd-even number plate system lifted in Kathmandu Valley from 7 February onwards, educational institutions to reopen from 13 February, gatherings of all kinds still banned

• Image of a volunteer’s service beyond call of duty exposes Nepal’s health inequities

• Government mulling giving booster shot to those above 50 and living in big cities and densely populated areas; Health Ministry Secretary backs decision to give Covishield shots as common booster dose

• 51.1% population of Nepal fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 3 February; US congratulates Nepal on fully vaccinating 70% of the population

• Over 225 Nepali students pursuing MBBS studies in China denied entry into China as their COVID-19 vaccination cards are not accepted; majority of them have been vaccinated with Chinese Vero Cell vaccine

• World’s first human challenge trial in COVID-19 research found to be safe in healthy young adults, according to study leaders