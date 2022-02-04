Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 4, 2022)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 2 742 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths on 3 February; rate of COVID-19 infection has reduced by 11.8% on average in past 1 week, stands at 35.2%
- Nepal administered COVID-19 vaccine to 815 796 people on 2 February, the highest single day vaccination number breaking government target to vaccinate 500 000 a day; 70.7% of people above the age of 18 in the target population have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nepal
RECURRING THEME(S):
- 4 lab technicians of 2 Kathmandu Valley hospitals arrested over issuing fake negative PCR reports; found to have charged Rs 8 000 to Rs 18 000 for such a report; doctors found to be involved in the scam