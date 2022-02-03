Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 3, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal reported 2 205 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on 2 February; infection rate has remained stable at 30% for the last few days; infection decreasing, will continue to decrease with cases coming down to 300-400 in 3-4 weeks’ time, say infectious disease experts

Omicron variant of COVID-19 confirmed in 87.5% of COVID-19-infected people in Nepal; 10 out of 11 swab samples in Nepal found to be infected with BA.2 sub-lineage also known as ‘stealth sub-variant’ of Omicron

Health Ministry has decided to give Covishield/AstraZeneca shots as booster for those above 60 years of age irrespective of what COVID-19 vaccine shots they were given earlier