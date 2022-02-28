Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 28, 2022)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Nepal reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on 27 February; 7 local levels of Kavre are COVID-19-free, no new cases reported; rate of COVID-19 infection came down to 3% on 26 February from 52.6% on 19 January
  • Nepal at risk of losing the progress made in health sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Canada has become the first country in the world to authorize use of plant-based COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 18-64 years

Related Content