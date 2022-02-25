Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 25, 2022)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 151 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on 24 February
- COVID-19 booster uptake remains slow even after 5 weeks of the campaign taking off
- Nepal to receive 9.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through COVAX from March till August
- World is not closer to herd immunity regarding COVID-19 pandemic, say experts; BA.2 variant of Omicron is not more severe than the original, according to World Health Organization