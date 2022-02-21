Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 21, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 229 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on 20 February; COVID-19 daily infection decreasing the world over — was recorded at 5.82% in Nepal on 17 February, 2.61% in India; 309 people have died so far in Nepal in third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, all had comorbidities

• BA.2 subvariant of Omicron does not only spread faster than earlier variants but could also cause more severe disease, according to lab study

• COVID-19 pandemic has gravely affected timely access of those financially weak to healthcare services