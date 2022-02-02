Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 2, 2022)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 3 657 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on 1 February; Nepal’s active cases at 8.8% is double than that of India’s at 4.4%; all 26 COVID-19 beds in Kanti Children’s Hospital are occupied by patients as young as infants to 13-year-olds
- No information yet on when the booster shots for the general public will be rolled out
- National Youth Federation has filed a complaint against Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada at the Center for Investigation of Abuse of Authority regarding the missing 2.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines