Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 18, 2022)
Emerging Theme(s):
Nepal reported 364 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on 17 February
Health Ministry has said those who have taken the Janssen vaccine and completed 6 months can take the booster dose; Janssen dose most preferred for booster, but in case it is not available, people advised to take either Covishield, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer doses; UK hands over 2 100 000 doses of Janssen vaccine to Nepal on 17 February