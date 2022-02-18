Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 18, 2022)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Nepal reported 364 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on 17 February

  • Health Ministry has said those who have taken the Janssen vaccine and completed 6 months can take the booster dose; Janssen dose most preferred for booster, but in case it is not available, people advised to take either Covishield, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer doses; UK hands over 2 100 000 doses of Janssen vaccine to Nepal on 17 February

Related Content