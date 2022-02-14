Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 14, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S):

Nepal reported 427 new COVID-19 infections, 10 deaths on 13 February; lowest number of COVID-19 infection in third wave recorded on 11 February, government officials say situation may normalize in next 2 weeks

More children getting infected with COVID-19 infection, doctors stress the importance of vaccinating eligible children against coronavirus

Nepali citizens traveling to India will no longer need to undergo RCT-PCR testing from 14 February, will just need to upload their certificate of complete COVID-19 vaccination instead