Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 11, 2022)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 1 013 new COVID-19 infections, 12 deaths on 10 February; Omicron variant confirmed in all 95 samples collected between 4 and 22 January, sub-variant BA.2 confirmed in 78 (82%)
- Government has decided to administer booster dose against COVID-19 to every above the age of 18 who received their second dose 6 months ago
- Many schools in Kathmandu Valley have reopened for in-person classes against government directives, health experts say such a move is risky as it poses a threat to the children and the elderly in their homes