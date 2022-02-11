Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 11, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Nepal reported 1 013 new COVID-19 infections, 12 deaths on 10 February; Omicron variant confirmed in all 95 samples collected between 4 and 22 January, sub-variant BA.2 confirmed in 78 (82%)
  • Government has decided to administer booster dose against COVID-19 to every above the age of 18 who received their second dose 6 months ago
  • Many schools in Kathmandu Valley have reopened for in-person classes against government directives, health experts say such a move is risky as it poses a threat to the children and the elderly in their homes

