Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 10, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 1 851 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths on 9 February; COVID-19 infection rate declining but death rate has remained stable, most of the dead are senior citizens, people with chronic illnesses and with comorbidities

• With schools and childcare centers operating in brick kilns closed due to COVID-19 pandemic and children barred from access to online education, more children are working as laborers in brick industry