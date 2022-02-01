Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (February 1, 2022)
EMERGING THEME(S)
• Nepal reported 3 472 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on 31 January; rate of COVID-19 infection has been going down in the country in the past 1 week
• Authorities do not have an idea of the actual number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, point out public health experts, stress that the numbers could be 10 times of what is being reported by health authorities on a daily basis Scientists on alert over ‘stealth’ Omicron sub-variant