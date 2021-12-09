Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 9, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 255 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on December 8

• Health Ministry considering rapid action plan amidst Omicron spread concerns; government has stepped up the pace of gene sequencing test with Omicron cases detected in Nepal; 13 suspected samples from Seti Provincial Hospital and Kanchanpur’s Gaddachauki entry point sent to Kathmandu to be tested for Omicron variant

• Omicron variant of COVID-19 does not seem to be more severe than other variants, according to World Health Organization and US; WHO Chief Scientist warns Omicron variant has infected children saying hospitalization of children below age of 5 has gone up in South Africa; current COVID-19 vaccines should work against Omicron variant, according to WHO Health Emergencies Program Executive Director

• GSK-Vir antibody-based COVID-19 therapy is claimed to be effective against all mutations of Omicron variant