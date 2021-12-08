Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 8, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 272 new COVID-19 cases on December 7; 7 local levels in Tanahun COVID-19-free
- Omicron-infected person entered Nepal 5 days before the world was alerted to this variant of COVID-19; both reported Omicron-positive persons in Nepal have recovered, PCR report came back negative on December 7; high alert in the border areas of Rupandehi; as Omicron is detected in Nepal, health experts advise authorities concerned should start preparing for the worst case scenario, public should keep following health safety protocols diligently, should not panic as the symptoms are mild; government’s steps to check spread of Omicron variant is not effective
- The next pandemic may be worse than COVID-19 pandemic, could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both, warns one of the scientists who developed Oxford-Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Gene sequencing test to detect the S-gene that causes Omicron variant of COVID-19 can be done only at National Public Health Laboratory in Nepal; samples suspected of being Omicron-positive being sent to Kathmandu from Sudurpashchim Province
- Government to start administering Moderna vaccine to children aged 12-17 years in mountain districts from next week