Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 7, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 238 new COVID-19 cases on December 6

• Nepal reported its first two cases of Omicron variant on December 6; variant now seen in 35 countries

• Health desks set up in 16 border checkposts at Nepal-India border, tests for COVID-19 being done, according to Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada; those returning to Baitadi from India need to stay in a mandatory 7-day quarantine

• Nepal has less number of COVID-19 vaccine doses than claimed by Health Minister as state officials beg to differ

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Government has made preparations to give the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to those who’ve taken the complete dose, to be administered from 16,000 places at local, district and provincial levels, according to Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada