Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 6, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on December 5; COVID-19 infection confirmed in 30 students and teachers of Tribhuvan Secondary School in Paiyunpata, Baglung in Antigen Test
- Government set to provide the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to those who’ve completed their vaccination at least 3 months ago; Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada has requested all eligible to get the booster dose; students aged 12-18 years will be given the COVID-19 shots in schools from January 2022; government is preparing to administer 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine daily
- Stringent testing for COVID-19 at border checkpoints, people entering Nepal being given COVID-19 vaccine; risk of the spread of infection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has increased with cases being detected in neighboring India; health expert warns caution as first and second waves were caused by cases entering from India; Nepal has banned entry of travelers who’ve been in 8 African countries and Hong Kong effective from December 3 midnight
- World Health Organization Chief Scientist has urged people not to panic over the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19; measures used to counter Delta variant should remain the foundation to fight the new variant
- 7 shots used as booster dose in combination with AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech shots produced a strong immune response, according to Lancet study
- Work on holding centers for COVID-19 suspects and infected remains incomplete, work began on the centers before the onset of the second wave