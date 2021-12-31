Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 31, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Nepal reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths on December 30

  • Government’s ‘Five lakhs per day, 15 days’ campaign has begun from December 27, aim is to vaccinate 7,500,000 people in 15 days, or half a million a day; government has decided to administer COVID-19 booster dose based on necessity, no rollout date fixed as of now

  • Experts warn that schools and colleges could be the next epicenter of coronavirus, call for urgent measures as Omicron risk grows

  • With Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus circulating simultaneously, World Health Organization chief fears a tsunami of cases; WHO says number of COVID-19 rose by 11 per cent last week (December 20-26) as compared to previous week

