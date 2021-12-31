Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 31, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S):
Nepal reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths on December 30
Government’s ‘Five lakhs per day, 15 days’ campaign has begun from December 27, aim is to vaccinate 7,500,000 people in 15 days, or half a million a day; government has decided to administer COVID-19 booster dose based on necessity, no rollout date fixed as of now
Experts warn that schools and colleges could be the next epicenter of coronavirus, call for urgent measures as Omicron risk grows
With Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus circulating simultaneously, World Health Organization chief fears a tsunami of cases; WHO says number of COVID-19 rose by 11 per cent last week (December 20-26) as compared to previous week