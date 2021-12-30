Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 30, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 209 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on December 29
- Children will be at greater risk if Omicron variant spreads as not all of them have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to infectious disease expert Dr Sher Bahadur Pun; Omicron variant being in a state of ‘outbreak’ in India poses more threat for its spread in Nepal; Health Secretary Dr Roshan Pokharel urges all to be alert for a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic keeping in mind that Omicron variant is more transmissible
- Health Ministry has launched drive to vaccinate at least 500,000 people a day against COVID-19, has urged everyone in Kathmandu Valley to take the COVID-19 shots; Pokhara’s street food festival will be administering the Janssen vaccine; COVID-19 vaccine has been made mandatory for devotees wanting to observe the fast of Madhav Narayan at Shali Nadi
- Administering of Pfizer vaccine to 12-17 year olds will start within the next 10 days, assures Health Secretary Dr Roshan Pokharel; vaccinating school students against COVID-19 has become difficult in Humla as schools have remained closed due to extreme cold
- World Health Organization has warned Omicron variant of coronavirus overwhelm healthcare systems; South African study suggests Omicron could displace Delta variant as infection with Omicron boosts one’s immunity to Delta