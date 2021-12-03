Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 3, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 298 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on December 2

• Health experts have emphasized on the importance of following of public health safety protocols in view of the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19; Nepal has banned entry of people from 9 countries

• As political parties hold their general conventions gathering crowds in thousands, health experts warn it could spell disaster as such gatherings can be turn into super-spreader events

• Beni hospital facing shortage of medical staff as contracts of 30 healthcare workers hired under COVID-19 control fund not renewed

• Chinese scientists claim to have found antibodies that can destroy all variants of COVID-19