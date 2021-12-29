Skip to main content
Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 29, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
- Nepal reported 241 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on December 28; 51 per cent of the population has taken the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Nepal
- Shortage of syringe halts vaccination campaign with Pfizer-BioNTech shots for 12-17-year-olds
- No clear plan on ‘how’ to administer the COVID-19 booster dose
