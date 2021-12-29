Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 29, 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • Nepal reported 241 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on December 28; 51 per cent of the population has taken the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Nepal
  • Shortage of syringe halts vaccination campaign with Pfizer-BioNTech shots for 12-17-year-olds
  • No clear plan on ‘how’ to administer the COVID-19 booster dose

Related Content