Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 28, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 251 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on December 27
- Vaccination of children aged 12-17 years with the Pfizer has been canceled for now due to a shortage of syringes needed to administer the shot; government has started process to import 8,400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate children aged 5-11 years
- Nepal is considering booster shots once 40 per cent of total population is fully vaccinated, Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada says booster shots will be rolled out from the last of this (Nepali) month (mid-January); government not to bring any more vaccines for now as the country has a stock of over 10,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 568,319 people vaccinated on December 27, according to Health Ministry; medical colleges and private hospitals with 50-bed capacity can now run COVID-19 immunization centers
- Government has constructed 9 additional cold rooms that can store 13,500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine; technical aspects not ready in all cold chains made across the nation for the storage of COVID-19 vaccines
- Government does not have a well thought-out plan to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, opine health experts