Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 27, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 213 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on December 26; three males returning from India via Jamunaha border checkpost suspected of being Omicron positive sent to home quarantine directly raising the risk of the spread of this variant of coronavirus
- The elderly and the unvaccinated at most risk from COVID-19 infection
- AstraZeneca says its booster dose significantly lifted antibody levels against Omicron variant; Bhutan has started giving booster dose against COVID-19