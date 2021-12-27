Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 27, 2021)

Originally published

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Nepal reported 213 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on December 26; three males returning from India via Jamunaha border checkpost suspected of being Omicron positive sent to home quarantine directly raising the risk of the spread of this variant of coronavirus
  • The elderly and the unvaccinated at most risk from COVID-19 infection
  • AstraZeneca says its booster dose significantly lifted antibody levels against Omicron variant; Bhutan has started giving booster dose against COVID-19

