Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 24, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 241 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on December 23; number of COVID-19 patients being admitted in ICU of Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital slowly increasing though rate of patients admitted for isolation has seen no increase; Director of the Hospital says only if the current number of cases doubles in a week can it be said that there has been a rise
- Syringe supply is not a problem at present, but COVID-19 vaccination drive could be affected if ordered consignments fail to arrive on time, according to government officials
- Bajura has brought into operation its own PCR lab, locals no longer need to go to other districts to get the test done
- Food and Drug Administration of US has approved use of Pfizer’s pill for children above 12 years, COVID-19-infected adults
- Tata Medical & Diagnostics has developed a fast-testing solution for COVID-19 that could boost testing capacity
RECURRING THEME(S):
- Number of Omicron cases has reached 3 in Nepal after new case reported on December 22; very few samples with S gene are being detected at present, according to Director of National Public Health Laboratory