Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 23, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 217 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 fatalities on December 22; one more Omicron case reported in Nepal
- Government aims to vaccinate children aged 5-11 years against COVID-19 by March 2022; government plans to start rolling out booster dose from last week of Poush (January 9 onwards) once the World Health Organization gives its permission
- Rich countries’ bid to donate near-expiry COVID-19 vaccines means poor countries getting more shots through COVAX, but many are being destroyed as poor countries unable roll out doses immediately
- Omicron has swept across United States accounting for 73 per cent of new cases; Omicron cases in India has nearly doubled within a week
- No answer yet on whether Omicron-specific jab is needed, according to European Medicines Agency head
RECURRING THEME(S):
- Nepal will not face shortage of syringes, assures Chief of Vaccine Store Division Bade Babu Thapa
- Stating COVID-19 vaccine does not have a negative impact on reproductive health, Health Ministry urges pregnant women who’ve completed their first trimester to take the shot