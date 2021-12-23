Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 23, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Nepal reported 217 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 fatalities on December 22; one more Omicron case reported in Nepal
  • Government aims to vaccinate children aged 5-11 years against COVID-19 by March 2022; government plans to start rolling out booster dose from last week of Poush (January 9 onwards) once the World Health Organization gives its permission
  • Rich countries’ bid to donate near-expiry COVID-19 vaccines means poor countries getting more shots through COVAX, but many are being destroyed as poor countries unable roll out doses immediately
  • Omicron has swept across United States accounting for 73 per cent of new cases; Omicron cases in India has nearly doubled within a week
  • No answer yet on whether Omicron-specific jab is needed, according to European Medicines Agency head

RECURRING THEME(S):

  • Nepal will not face shortage of syringes, assures Chief of Vaccine Store Division Bade Babu Thapa
  • Stating COVID-19 vaccine does not have a negative impact on reproductive health, Health Ministry urges pregnant women who’ve completed their first trimester to take the shot

