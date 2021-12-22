Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 22, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 252 new COVID-19 cases on December 21; 67 per cent of target population does not have access to COVID-19 vaccines in Province 2, at 33 per cent, the vaccination rate in 8 districts is the lowest in the Province
- Shortage of syringes in Province 1 affecting the COVID-19 vaccination drive, other provinces also running out of syringes
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine being administered to those going abroad from 2 hospitals in Kathmandu from December 21; vaccinating children aged 12-17 years with the Pfizer vaccine scheduled to begin by December 28 to be delayed by a week
- Surging Omicron cases in neighboring India is a cause of concern for Nepal that shares a porous border with the former
- COVID-19 pandemic has affected health, learning and psychological development of children, especially 2-4-year-olds, according to UNICEF
- Britain’s healthcare personnel on the brink of breakdown due to Omicron strain, warn nurses union and British Medical Association
- Moderna says its booster dose looks promising against the Omicron variant