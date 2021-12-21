Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 21, 2021)

Emerging Theme(s):

Nepal reported 218 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on December 21; Jamunaha and Triveni checkposts on alert regarding Omicron variant of coronavirus; Indian citizens entering Nepal via Kakarbhitta and Rani border checkposts need to produce vaccination cards

Over 12,000 people in Bajura have not received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as they have gone out of contact after taking the first shot