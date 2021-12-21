Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 21, 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Nepal reported 218 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on December 21; Jamunaha and Triveni checkposts on alert regarding Omicron variant of coronavirus; Indian citizens entering Nepal via Kakarbhitta and Rani border checkposts need to produce vaccination cards

  • Over 12,000 people in Bajura have not received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as they have gone out of contact after taking the first shot

  • Plane carrying Vero Cell vaccine doses from China could not land at Tribhuvan International Airport on December 20 due to bad weather

Recurring Theme(s):

  • Nationwide vaccination drive to inoculate children between the ages of 12-17 years began on December 19; over 17.34 million children in said age group in 57 districts are being inoculated with the Moderna vaccine

  • Nepal is facing storage problems due to regular arrivals of COVID-19 vaccines

Related Content