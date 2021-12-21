Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 21, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
Nepal reported 218 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on December 21; Jamunaha and Triveni checkposts on alert regarding Omicron variant of coronavirus; Indian citizens entering Nepal via Kakarbhitta and Rani border checkposts need to produce vaccination cards
Over 12,000 people in Bajura have not received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as they have gone out of contact after taking the first shot
Plane carrying Vero Cell vaccine doses from China could not land at Tribhuvan International Airport on December 20 due to bad weather
Recurring Theme(s):
Nationwide vaccination drive to inoculate children between the ages of 12-17 years began on December 19; over 17.34 million children in said age group in 57 districts are being inoculated with the Moderna vaccine
Nepal is facing storage problems due to regular arrivals of COVID-19 vaccines