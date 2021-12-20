Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 20, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 133 new COVID-19 infections on December 19; rate of new COVID-19 infections has started to rise in Province 2; schools in Bandipur and Parkhribaas shut down for a week after teachers, students test positive for COVID-19
- Risk of infection from the Omicron variant has increased in Nepal as cases of infection in people with no travel history in neighboring India have been detected; Triveni Customs at Nawalparasi on high alert
- 7 people have died due to Omicron in UK, 25,000 infected; Omicron rewriting COVID-19 plans for 2022; European nations move to reimpose tougher COVID-19 control measures as Omicron variant sweeps across the continent; Omicron cases to double in 1.5-3 days, seen in 89 countries, according to World Health Organization
- Study finds that Omicron variant becomes 7 times weaker in the lungs than the Delta variant; Pfizer says pandemic could extend to 2023, planning 3-dose vaccine regimen for 2-16 year-olds; South African study shows that Omicron breaks through booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine; AstraZeneca’s antibody therapy works on Omicron variant, while Regenron’s therapy is less effective
- Nepal’s vaccination rate has slowed down despite no shortage of shots as authorities are not taking extra initiatives to bring people to vaccination centers; Nepal to start giving COVID-19 vaccines from 16,000 immunization centers throughout the country from next week to meet vaccination target; government set to administer first dose of Moderna vaccine to children aged 12-17 years in 57 districts from December 19-26
- Nepal rolls back decision to impose 7-day hotel quarantine on travelers arriving here from 67 countries
- Despite government ban, healthcare institutions still selling COVID-19 waste saying it is a source of income for them variant is spreading rapidly