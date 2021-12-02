Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 2, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
• Nepal reported 285 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on December 1
• Nepal has not held any serious discussion on preventive measure to tackle the looming threat of Omicron as Health Ministry spokesperson and secretary are in Geneva; Health Ministry has requested Nepali citizens not to travel abroad unless necessary
• Possible to identify new variant of COVID-19 in Nepal, according to National Public Health Laboratory medical technologist
• Omicron has brought the dangers of vaccine inequity into sharp focus as the world grapples at ways to contain its spread
• Omicron was detected in Netherlands days before South Africa alerted the world about it; Omicron detected in 19 countries as of November 30, 22 countries on December 1