Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 17, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
- Nepal reported 160 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on December 16; Nepal has ranked third among SAARC nations on COVID-19 recovery rate with 97.9 per cent
- With vaccines arriving in huge numbers, Nepal is facing logistical problems including storage
- Booster dose can start being administered once 50 per cent of the population has been inoculated with both COVID-19 doses, according to Chair of National Vaccine Advisory Committee; Nepal will reach this number in next 15 days, according to Department of Health Services
- Tribhuvan International Airport Office has asked the public not to make unnecessary crowds at the airport premises and help mitigate the risk of spread of COVID-19