Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 16, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 252 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on December 15; 4 districts — Manang, Dolpa, Humla and Bajura — have reported zero COVID-19 cases; Province 1 sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

• Nepal’s COVID-19 test positivity of last week has breached 3 per cent to reach 3.9 per cent; health experts have warned a new wave could hit the country in winter

• Moderna vaccine to be given to 9,621 children aged 12- 17 years in Humla from December 19; children aged 12-17 to get COVID-19 vaccine from immunization centers set up in schools from December 19

• National Public Health Laboratory conducting gene sequencing to identify the new COVID-19 variant from samples from 7 provinces

• Serum Institute of India to launch COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 3 years above within the next 6 months