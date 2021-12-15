Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 15, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 229 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on December 14
- Nepal Health Research Council has launched a study on protection level of COVID-19 vaccines on immunized people; results expected after 2 weeks
- COVID-19 vaccine to be administered 5 days a week in Udayapur for all above 18 years of age; Lalitpur to administer second dose of Pfizer vaccine from December 13; Nepal corresponding with Russian vaccine companies
- UK reports first death of COVID-19 patient due to the Omicron variant; people queue up for booster shot in UK; World Health Organization says Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk but data on severity limited
- Infectious disease expert Dr Anup Subedee points at possibility of another wave of COVID-19 pandemic hitting Nepal soon and could be bigger than the one caused by Delta variant