Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 13, 2021)

Originally published

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Nepal reported 242 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on December 12; nearly 30 per cent of current active cases COVID-19 are in 3 districts of Kathmandu Valley
  • Many connected to those in power have secretly got the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • 50-bed COVID-19 hospital of Sindhulimadi has shut down within a year of coming into operation due to shortage of operational budget
  • Health Ministry has recommended 7-day mandatory quarantine for all returning from abroad to stem the spread of Omicron variant; South African doctors say Omicron variant causing milder COVID-19 than Delta

Recurring Theme(s):

  • Third dose of Vero Cell vaccine recommended to be given to those above 60, and those with compromised immunity; government to administer Moderna vaccine in schools from December 19 to children aged 12-18 years

