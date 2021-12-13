Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 13, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 242 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on December 12; nearly 30 per cent of current active cases COVID-19 are in 3 districts of Kathmandu Valley
- Many connected to those in power have secretly got the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- 50-bed COVID-19 hospital of Sindhulimadi has shut down within a year of coming into operation due to shortage of operational budget
- Health Ministry has recommended 7-day mandatory quarantine for all returning from abroad to stem the spread of Omicron variant; South African doctors say Omicron variant causing milder COVID-19 than Delta
Recurring Theme(s):
- Third dose of Vero Cell vaccine recommended to be given to those above 60, and those with compromised immunity; government to administer Moderna vaccine in schools from December 19 to children aged 12-18 years