Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 10, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Nepal reported 197 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on December 9
  • Schools could be the next epicenters for COVID-19 outbreaks, warn health experts; government to set up immunization centers in schools to administer COVID-19 shots to 12–18-year-olds
  • 3 shots of BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize Omicron, claim manufacturers
  • International airlines flying to and from Kathmandu will need to enforce COVID-19 insurance policy from December 15

RECURRING THEME(S):

  • Health Ministry to administer booster dose of Vero Cell to those above 60 who’ve taken the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccine; second dose must have been administered 3 months ago

