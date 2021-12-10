Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 10, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 197 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on December 9
- Schools could be the next epicenters for COVID-19 outbreaks, warn health experts; government to set up immunization centers in schools to administer COVID-19 shots to 12–18-year-olds
- 3 shots of BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can neutralize Omicron, claim manufacturers
- International airlines flying to and from Kathmandu will need to enforce COVID-19 insurance policy from December 15
RECURRING THEME(S):
- Health Ministry to administer booster dose of Vero Cell to those above 60 who’ve taken the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccine; second dose must have been administered 3 months ago