Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 1, 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • Nepal reported 245 new COVID-19 cases on November 30
  • Ad hocism plagues Nepal’s health sector as the threat of Omicron looms
  • Existing COVID-19 vaccines should be highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization form Omicron variant, according to top South African infectious disease expert; CEO says Moderna vaccine may be less effective against the Omicron variant
  • World Health Organization tells member states to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups as surges in infection would have ‘severe consequences’, has also called for treaty to shield the world from next pandemic; China has promised 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa

Related Content