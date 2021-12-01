Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (December 1, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
- Nepal reported 245 new COVID-19 cases on November 30
- Ad hocism plagues Nepal’s health sector as the threat of Omicron looms
- Existing COVID-19 vaccines should be highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization form Omicron variant, according to top South African infectious disease expert; CEO says Moderna vaccine may be less effective against the Omicron variant
- World Health Organization tells member states to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups as surges in infection would have ‘severe consequences’, has also called for treaty to shield the world from next pandemic; China has promised 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa