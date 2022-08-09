Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 9, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• A new variant of monkeypox virus called 'A.2' has been reported in India; it is different from the virus emerging in Europe.

• Chitwan Medical College has built a cancer hospital with an investment of 2 billion rupees; the Institute has been prepared to be put into operation before Dashain.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 934 new cases. There are 5,686 active cases at present and 470 have recovered in last 24 hours.

• Study has shown that the 4th wave of COVID-19 infection will increase for three more weeks, with the possibility of up to 8,000 COVID-19 infections daily.

• 3 new cholera cases have been reported in Kathmandu. So far, 42 people have been confirmed with cholera in the Valley.