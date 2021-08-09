Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (August 9, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal recorded 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, 55 fatalities on August 8; Nepal’s COVID-19 death rate at 1.5 per cent is higher than that of India, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka; Bajura sees its first Delta variant case as 10-year-old boy found infected; Surkhet, Banke see increase in COVID-19 cases

Digital divide due to online applications for COVID-19 vaccination might defeat Nepal’s very purpose of vaccinating the eligible population, warn experts; transfers of key persons in bureaucratic chain could be counterproductive to Nepal’s COVID-19 response

Government launches ‘Nepal Mask Campaign’, PM Sher Bahadur Deuba reiterates efforts from all sides will help stem the spread of coronavirus; District Police Gulmi take action against 16 people not wearing masks